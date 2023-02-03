Kenny Kunene sworn in as Joburg's Transport MMC

Patriotic Alliance's deputy president, Kenny Kunene was chosen to head up the transport portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman-turned-politician Kenny Kunene has been sworn in as a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Joburg, taking one of the two MMC positions that still needed to be announced.

Kunene, the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, will head up the transport portfolio.

#JoburgCouncil | Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene is Joburg’s new MMC for Transport, while the EFF’s Ennie Makhafola will head up Health and Social Development. They’ll serve under the new administration led by mayor Thapelo Amad. @khanya_mntambo



📸City of Jhb pic.twitter.com/sigJSS0e1d ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 3, 2023

Ennie Makhafola was also sworn in as the MMC for Health and Social Development.

The pair are included in the new administration led by Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad who unveiled various MMCs on Thursday.

Kunene said his criminal record would not come in the way of his role as an executive member, and assured he could be trusted with city's public coffers.

Kunene served more than five years behind bars in 1997 after being convicted of running a Ponzi scheme.

While Kunene said service delivery was the top priority for the city's new mayoral committee, he was yet to set out his office's agenda.