eThekwini municipality to reconvene council meeting to elect new deputy mayor

The last week's special council meeting failed to take place due to the EFF and ANC not being in attendance when the meeting started.

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality is set to reconvene its special council meeting to elect a new deputy mayor for the municipality.

Last week’s special council meeting collapsed due to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) not being in council when the meeting started.

The deputy mayor post became vacant in December last year after the coalition agreement of the ANC and Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) ended.

The meeting was to replace ABC leader Philani Mavundla.

The ANC now needs a few more votes to form a new coalition. Both parties claimed to have been caucusing. Council speaker Thabani Nyawose then postponed the meeting to Friday.

Councilors will meet at the Durban ICC to vote for a new deputy mayor.