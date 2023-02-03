eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda survives motion of no confidence

Mxolisi Kaunda survives failed attempt pushed by ActionSA to remove him as eThekwini mayor.

DURBAN - Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday survived a motion of no confidence seeking to remove him as eThekwini mayor.

The urgent motion was tabled during a special council meeting called to elect a new deputy mayor.

ActionSA pushed the motion of no confidence in Kaunda to be included as part of Friday’s special meeting.

Out of 209 councillors present, 81 voted in support of the motion while 126 voted against the motion.

There was only one abstention.