ActionSA presses eThekwini council to include motion to remove Kaunda

ActionSA made its plea during a special meeting to elect a new deputy mayor.

DURBAN - ActionSA in the eThekwini council called for the no-confidence motion in Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to be part of Friday’s agenda.



The council was holding a special meeting to elect a new deputy mayor at Durban International Convention Centre.

In January, the Active Coalition Citizen Party wrote to the Speaker of the council requesting an urgent motion to remove the mayor.

The matter was adjourned on Tuesday for a date yet to be announced, however, ActionSA said the matter had to be addressed during Friday's sitting.

READ: Vote to remove eThekwini Mayor postponed after the DA's concerns with the ANC

The start of the eThekwini special council meeting to elect a new deputy mayor kicked off with a demand from ActionSA to include the no-confidence motion against Kaunda on Friday's agenda.

“Can we get the clarity? Because as ActionSA, we are of the view that the motion that seeks to remove the mayor it was an urgent motion, it should be tabled today and the mayor will be removed today,” said ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.

After an adjournment to consult with the legal team, the Speaker announced that a motion of notice will be tabled.