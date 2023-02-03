Election of Ekurhuleni interim speaker 'illegitimate and illegal' - ActionSA

The EFF's Nthabiseng Tshivhenga is now the interim speaker of the City of Ekurhuleni, after the DA's Raymond Dhlamini was ousted on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA says the election of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Nthabiseng Tshivhenga as acting speaker of the Ekurhuleni council is illegitimate, and is calling on the Gauteng government to intervene urgently.

It placed blame on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Raymond Dhlamini, who was also the speaker, and who was ousted on Thursday night.

Dhlamini suspended proceedings before walking out, however, the meeting continued with the assistance of the municipal manager.

A motion of no confidence against Dhlamini was one of the agenda items.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) called for his removal, accusing him of presiding over a DA-run municipality that was failing to deliver services.

ActionSA says provincial government must assist in order to bring stability and services to the city.

“Of more greater concern was that after the council meeting was adjourned by this delinquent speaker, the EFF and ANC went ahead to elect a speaker, which we as ActionSA view to be illegitimate and illegal, and this reaffirms our call to the MEC of Cooperative Governance to intervene immediately," said the party’s Gauteng chairperson, Bongani Baloyi.