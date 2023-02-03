EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivhenga elected as interim Ekurhuleni speaker

Tshivhenga was elected in the absence of the DA-led municipality’s embattled speaker, Rayomnd Dlhamini.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Nthabiseng Tshivhenga is now the interim speaker of the City of Ekurhuleni in the absence of Raymond Dhlamini.

Former speaker Dhlamini, who was due to face a motion of no confidence, on Thursday suspended proceedings and walked out of the council with his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

But the majority of the house invoking parts of Section 29 of the Municipal Structures Act requested that the municipal manager oversee Thursday's proceedings.

Dhlamini was accused of presiding over a DA-led municipality that was failing to deliver decent services to residents.

As the dust settled well into night in Ekurhuleni, Tshivhenga and the African National Congress’ (ANC) Jongizizwe Dlabathi have now been tasked with overseeing the city’s council at least for the next seven days.

Dlabathi was elected as acting council whip on Thursday following the resignation of the DA’s Khetha Shandu.

A long-drawn-out battle saw the majority parties in the city, the ANC, the EFF, along with their smaller counterpart the Patriotic Alliance (PA), forging ahead with the meeting, even after Dhlamini attempted to, once again, stop proceedings.

Another special sitting of this council needs to be called in order to vote for a new speaker and whip.

The house also seemed set to do away with rules that stopped a no-confidence motion against the mayor from immediately going ahead.

Meanwhile, ActionSA called on the Gauteng government to intervene in the running battles, warning of their impact on service delivery.