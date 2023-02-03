DA wins 'historic' case to force ANC to release cadre deployment documents

President Cyril Ramaphosa was chairperson of the ANC's cadre deployment committee during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed a "historic" victory after the courts cleared the way for the release of documents related to the African National Congress's (ANC) cadre deployment policy.

The court found the ANC had no grounds to refuse to make public its minutes, whatsapp conversations, emails, CVs and other records of its cadre deployment committee, finding it "unlawful and invalid".

The DA has submitted to the court that the records of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee were required because its policies and practices influenced who was appointed to key state institutions.

The party’s Leon Schreiber, who brought the application, stated that the policy played a role in corruption and state capture.

"[President Cyril] Ramaphosa chaired this committee all throughout the years of Jacob Zuma’s presidency, during which time the committee exercised undue influence to ensure the appointment of the corrupt cadres who captured and collapsed our state. Todays’ ruling is a historic victory by the DA for transparency and the rule of law."

The court directed the ANC to provide all documents and information within five days of the order being made.

The court also ordered the ANC to pay the DA’s cost and to handover documents dating back to 1 January 2013, when Ramaphosa became the chairperson of the cadre deployment committee.