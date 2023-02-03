Go

Courts being used to 'persuade' those with 'different political view' - Malema

Julius Malema is currently on trial for allegedly firing a firearm at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial people’s assembly in Durban on 23 October 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
03 February 2023 08:59

EAST LONDON - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the justice system is being used to fight politics.

The party leader is currently on trial for illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control act.

The charges relate to an incident where he allegedly fired a rifle at the EEF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in July 2018.

Malema addressed his supporters outside the East London Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"But because we hold a different political view, and they want to use the courts and the power they have to persuade us to agree with them. They are not using the political space and argument to persuade us, and that is an attempt to try and intimidate us."

The trial is set to continue on Friday.

