Courts being used to 'persuade' those with 'different political view' - Malema

Julius Malema is currently on trial for allegedly firing a firearm at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

EAST LONDON - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the justice system is being used to fight politics.

The party leader is currently on trial for illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control act.

The charges relate to an incident where he allegedly fired a rifle at the EEF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in July 2018.

Malema is on trial for allegedly firing a firearm at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018. pic.twitter.com/NMV8RdEtym ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2023

The #EFF has welcomed a move by the legal teams of its president, Julius Malema, and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman to have Magistrate Twanette Olivier recuse herself from their case. pic.twitter.com/L6kZB031DZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2023

Malema addressed his supporters outside the East London Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"But because we hold a different political view, and they want to use the courts and the power they have to persuade us to agree with them. They are not using the political space and argument to persuade us, and that is an attempt to try and intimidate us."

The trial is set to continue on Friday.