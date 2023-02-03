Civil society calls on SA government to publicly condemn Thulani Maseko's death

More than 50 organisations and individuals have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as the Ministers of Police, Justice, and International Relations, calling on them to issue a statement denouncing Maseko's killing.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society is calling on the South African government to publicly condemn the murder of Swazi human rights lawyer and activist Thulani Maseko, along with human rights defenders across the board.

Maseko was shot dead at his home in Luhleko in eSwatini on 21 January 2022.

He had been lobbying to end monarchy rule in eSwatini for years.

And his death came on the back of comments King Mswati III reportedly made earlier that day, suggesting mercenaries were coming for his detractors.

Maseko’s murder has been described by other activists as a “targeted killing”. However, the nation’s government has distanced itself from any involvement.

READ: Law Society SA condemns murder of eSwatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), which South Africa is a part of, has issued a statement calling for Maseko’s death to be “swiftly, transparently and comprehensively investigated”.

But local civil society organisations want more.

Earlier this week, more than 50 organisations and individuals wrote to the President as well as to the Ministers of Police, Justice, and International Relations.

They are calling for “the South African government to release a statement condemning the killing of Thulani Maseko and acknowledging the widespread threats to the lives of activists across Southern Africa”.

They expressed their deep concern about “the continued repression and killing of human rights defenders and social justice activists” in the region.

And they describe Maseko’s death as “a chilling reminder that human rights defenders are not free or safe to champion the causes that seek to bring positive change in society”.

They also highlight the recent murders of local land activists Lindokuhle Mnguni, Ayanda Ngila and Nokuthula Mabaso.

They urge the government to call for an “independent and transparent investigation” and to “commit to coordinating a sub-regional response to the attacks and killings of human rights defenders in the SADC region”.