City of Ekurhuleni welcomes clean audit from Auditor-General

Ekurhuleni received its third consecutive clean audit despite political wrangling in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says it has received a clean audit from the Auditor-General for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The city received its third consecutive clean audit starting from the 2019/2020 financial year.

A clean audit means the Auditor-General found no irregular, unauthorised, fruitless or wasteful expenditure from the city.

Despite the political wrangling in the city council, the metro said the clean audit shows the city's commitment to using the taxpayer's money responsibly.

Mayor Tanya Campbell who was ousted last November only to be re-elected two weeks later said she is grateful for the multi-party coalition and administrative leaders who have ensured that the municipality is run with integrity and transparency.

She said that her administration's efforts are bearing fruit as they get back to the basics of service delivery.