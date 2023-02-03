City of Cape Town raises alarm over MyCiTi bus attacks

The city offers a reward of up to R5,000 for residents who have information on the culprits.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Friday raised concern about the staggering increase in attacks on its MyCiTi buses.

The municipality said that more than 70 MyCiTi buses were attacked in the past three months.

In January, one of the buses was set alight during a protest in Hout Bay.

The city's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said the majority of the attacks happened on the route between the Civic Centre Station, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

Quintas said this affected commuters as buses needed to be taken off the route for repairs.

He added that this negatively impacted commuters who lose out on an income because they are late for work.

“I'm pleading with our communities to please report the people responsible to the city's hotline where we can pay a reward of up to R5,000 to those who help us with information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of these criminals who sabotage and destroy our assets."