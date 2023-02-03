Chiloane set to visit Geluksdal school after fatal stabbing of pupil

A grade 10 pupil was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out between classmates on Thursday, the second reported act of violence in Gauteng schools over the past week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is on Friday expected to visit Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, where a boy was stabbed to death.

Police said the grade 10 pupil was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out between classmates on Thursday.

This is the second incident of school violence in Gauteng in the past week.

The pupil accused of killing his classmate was taken to hospital.

Earlier this week, a video also circulated of an incident at a Krugersdorp school, showing a grade 10 girl being assaulted by her classmate.

The perpetrator has since been suspended.

The department's Steve Mabona said ill discipline at schools would not be tolerated.

“We really strongly condemn any acts of misconduct by learners at our schools, and call upon parents to work with us to make sure that our children understand that when they go to school, our schools are not meant for fighting or doing anything that is untoward.”