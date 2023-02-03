Case of cop accused of Tembisa Hospital nurse's murder postponed to next week

On Friday, the court was set to hear the details of Lucky Mudau's plea bargain, but his lawyer was a no-show and hadn’t presented a plea proposal to the prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - A Tembisa police officer accused of murdering his girlfriend who was a nurse failed to present his plea proposal before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Lucky Mudau is accused of premeditated murder for allegedly shooting Lebo Monene while she was on duty at the Tembisa Hospital almost a year ago, and then turning the gun on himself.

The incident has left him paralysed, and he now uses a wheelchair.

He made a brief court appearance on Friday, accompanied by at least six family members.

It was agreed that the State would allow Mudau’s lawyers another week to present the proposal.

The matter has been postponed to next Thursday, on the one-year anniversary of Monene’s passing.