ANC to challenge court ruling forcing release of cadre deployment records to DA

The Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of the DA, and instructed the ANC to provide records dating back to when President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired the committee as deputy president.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it would challenge Thursday's Johannesburg High Court ruling that instructed the party to handover records of its cadre deployment committee to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA's Leon Schreiber, who spearheaded the court application, described Thursday's ruling as "ground breaking" in the party's fight to have the policy abolished.

The opposition party is currently fighting the ANC’s cadre deployment policy on two fronts.

On the first front, it wants the Pretoria High Court to declare the legislation unconstitutional and invalid.

In a separate application, the party approached the court to have documents, minutes, and WhatsApp messages related to the committee from 2013, to be released.

It said that its committee’s policies and practices influenced who got appointed to key state institutions, which played a part in state capture and corruption.

However, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement that the party intended to appeal the decision by the Johannesburg High Court to release records of its deployment committee under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

She said the ANC might, in due course, “consider” making known its “full position” on the matter, should such a need arise, after receiving conclusive legal advice.