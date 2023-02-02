Wetland conservation vital for SA's water supply, says Creecy

The Department of Environmental Affairs is focused on water security in 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that restoring wetlands in South Africa is vital when providing a healthy water supply.

Thursday marks World Wetlands Day and in 2023 the Department of Environmental Affairs is focusing on water security.

Some of South Africa’s provinces have struggled with water for years.

Moreover, the country is declared water scarce.

Creecy said that maintaining healthy wetlands is vital to improving water quality and quantity in the country.

With 79% of the country's wetland ecosystem under threat - agriculture, fisheries and tourism have taken a massive knock.

Creecy explained the significance of wetland conservation.

“Wetlands are important in providing water-related ecosystem services such as clean drinking water, cooling water for the energy sector and regulating water quantity.”

She said that there are economic benefits for the country.

“Research estimates that protection and clearing of river catchments can increase our water supply by as much as one-sixth, at a fraction of the cost of projects such as desalination.”

South Africa is currently ranked among the 30 driest countries in the world.