WATCH: 'They can shoot us; we're here for our community': Soshanguve protesters

Soshanguve residents protesting over water and what they say has been maladministration say the 'era of bullets versus stones is now'.

Residents in Soshanguve protested against water cuts on 01 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane
02 February 2023 07:24

SOSHANGUVE - The water crisis in the City of Tshwane reached boiling point on Wednesday as residents in Soshanguve protested over shortages in the L, K and M blocks. They blocked several roads near the Aubrey Matlala intersection with burning tyres, rocks, and debris. Residents said they’d been without water for four weeks after Rand Water throttled its supply to the metro.

