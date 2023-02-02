Stand Up SA expected to march to Eskom to demand an end to load shedding

The march aims to call for the cancellation of the electricity tariff increase which energy regulator, Nersa granted to Eskom last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society group Stand Up SA is expected to march the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill on Thursday to demand that load shedding be stopped.

The march will also call for the cancellation of the electricity tariff increase, which the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) granted to Eskom last month.

Nersa gave Eskom the go-ahead to increase electricity prices by 18.65 %, effective from the start of April.

Stand Up SA's Molatelo Racheku said the organisation was demanding that government formulate a plan to end the rolling power cuts.

“We don't have money for the 18% increase, how can we pay for a service that we are not getting? We spend the majority of the day without electricity, and they want to increase the tariff,” Racheku said.