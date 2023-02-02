Go

Stand Up SA demands Eskom review its tariff increase plan

Energy regulator Nersa gave Eskom the power to implement the tariff increase of 18.65% from the start of April.

Stand Up SA's protest to Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill on 2 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News Reporter/@Alpha_Mero25
Stand Up SA's protest to Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill on 2 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News Reporter/@Alpha_Mero25
02 February 2023 14:01

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Stand Up SA says it is disappointed with the proposed planned tariff increase for Eskom.

Last month, National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) gave the power utility the go ahead to implement the 18.65% increase from the start of April.

But Stand Up SA said it was unfair for South Africans to pay high prices for electricity while they are forced to contend with loadshedding.

The group, together with other organisations, were marching to Eskom’s headquarters in Sunninghill on Thursday, demanding a solution to the energy crisis.

Stand Up SA’s Khustaz Mtwentwe said it was unfair for South Africans to pay high prices for services they barely used.

Blaming the ANC for the country’s energy crisis, he said government could not expect South Africans to pay 18.65% for electricity amid the high cost of living.

“We are not paying the 18% by Nersa. So, we are going to Eskom to tell them that we are not paying up until they get their house in order,”

The organisation is demanding Eskom review its plan to increase electricity prices.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA