Stand Up SA demands Eskom review its tariff increase plan

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Stand Up SA says it is disappointed with the proposed planned tariff increase for Eskom.

Last month, National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) gave the power utility the go ahead to implement the 18.65% increase from the start of April.

But Stand Up SA said it was unfair for South Africans to pay high prices for electricity while they are forced to contend with loadshedding.

The group, together with other organisations, were marching to Eskom’s headquarters in Sunninghill on Thursday, demanding a solution to the energy crisis.

The organisation's Khustaz Mtwentwe says the 18.65 electricity tariff increase is unfair to the many South Africans struggling to make ends meet.

#StandUpSA is leading a march to Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill to voice frustrations over the rolling power cuts and the looming tariff increase.

Blaming the ANC for the country’s energy crisis, he said government could not expect South Africans to pay 18.65% for electricity amid the high cost of living.

“We are not paying the 18% by Nersa. So, we are going to Eskom to tell them that we are not paying up until they get their house in order,”

The organisation is demanding Eskom review its plan to increase electricity prices.