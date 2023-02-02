SONA preparations on track, says Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address next week Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament says it’s on track with its preparations for the State of the Nation (SONA) address in a week’s time.

It will be the second one to be held at the Cape Town City Hall following last year’s fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber.

The Cape Town City Hall has now officially been declared a parliamentary precinct, and security measures have been stepped up ahead of the traditional opening of Parliament.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says officials are ironing out some unhappiness over seating arrangements for political parties.

Ninety seats have been allocated for Members of Parliament (MPs).

“It is a joint sitting and therefore obviously there will be slight changes to our seating arrangements as it was on the 13th of December or at other sessions which we’ve had in the city hall," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

But before President Cyril Ramaphosa sets out his vision for the country for the next year, both houses of Parliament will, in a special sitting, pay tribute to the National Assembly’s first speaker, Frene Ginwala, who died three weeks ago.

The tribute speeches will be preceded by a documentary of her life, and a candle-lighting ceremony.

Former speakers have also been invited to attend.