SA Tourism clarifies difference between funds for service delivery and tourism

Questions have been asked about the decision to channel almost R1 billion to a single project involving Tottenham Hotspur.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism (SAT) has called for a distinction between using funds for service delivery and tourism.

The entity defended its almost R1 billion project to sponsor the English football team Tottenham Hotspur.

SAT said that the deal was conditionally approved and will be presented to stakeholders such as Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and National Treasury.

News of the deal caused widespread outrage, particularly around the price tag.

SAT acting CEO Themba Khumalo addressed the notion that almost a billion rand in sponsorship funds could be better used to address the country's challenges.

"The money that's invested in tourism is not the same money that's required for energy. It's not the same amount that is required for potholes. The are other departments that are dedicated and are given that mandate by legislation our legislative mandate is about persuading international people to travel into the country and spend money on our economy and that is what we will stick to."

But he insisted the deal will positively influence South Africa's social landscape.

"It's a solid business case that has got a direct impact in terms of foreign investment that comes into the country that is able to create jobs then sustain SMMEs and be able to return the dignity of a better life to our people around South Africa."

The entity is forging ahead with the deal and engagements with leaders in government will determine the way forward.

