Residents promise to shut down Soshanguve unless Tshwane restores water supply

PRETORIA - Residents of Soshanguve said that the cutting of water supply to some areas of the City of Tshwane by Rand Water left them with no other choice but to fend for themselves.

On Wednesday, frustrated community members took to the streets, blocking off several roads around the community with rubble and burning barricades, while others destroyed traffic lights and streets signs.

The metro suffered water cuts for several days as reserves at Rand Water plummeted.

However, the Pretoria North community claimed that their taps dried up over three weeks ago, while the rampant load shedding provided no respite.

“Our issue is water,. We don’t have water, here. So, we are fighting,” said one resident.

“Imagine we can’t flush. Imagine, now I have someone that’s sick – how will I wash that person when we have no water? Water is important,’ another resident lamented.

As the situation in Soshanguve calmed, city officials promised that their reservoirs would stabilise soon.

“I do understand the frustration of residents with the increased water and electricity challenges, but I must ask communities to allow our teams to work safely without intimidation and threats. If our teams cannot get to Soshanguve Block L, we cannot restore the water supply.”

'THE WHOLE OF SOSHANGUVE MUST SHUT DOWN'

Soshanguve residents said that they would intensify protests and shut down the community, unless the City of Tshwane ensured that there was more than enough water to go around for everyone.

“Some households are saying that water is coming in in trickles, and other households, there’s no water, but united we stand. If we don’t get water, it gets worse, the whole of Soshanguve must shut down.”

As water levels slowly improved, the city pleaded with residents who do have a reliable supply of water to use it sparingly.

The city said that load shedding remained a challenge to its infrastructure.

