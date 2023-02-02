Public Protector Inquiry: Mkhwebane, Madonsela pitted against each other

Nchaupe Seabi, a complainant to the public protector's office, has testified that Mkhwebane is much better at her job than Madonsela was because the former tended to his complaint about an alleged assault by an official at the institution's Limpopo office.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been pitted against her predecessor Thuli Madonsela in testimony before a parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

Seabi also agreed with assertions made by Mkhwebane's legal team that Sphelo Samuel, the man who allegedly assaulted him, colluded with the DA to institute an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Seabi, 80, said he had been frustrated by the lack of assistance from the public protector’s office under Thuli Madonsela's charge.

Speaking through an interpreter, Seabi made tenuous links between Madonsela and the Democratic Alliance.

“The DA is friends with the former public protector, advocate Madonsela. In fact, advocate Madonsela is a white woman in a black skin, that’s how I can describe her.”

He was made to retract that remark.

But Mkhwebane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu continued to press claims of collusion, questioning how Sphelo Samuel’s complaint to Parliament landed in the hands of the DA.

“Mr Samuel knows the truth and Ms. Mazzone as to why we are here,” Mpofu said.

The committee said it would pursue a subpoena for Madonsela’s testimony, despite her reservations to appear before the inquiry.