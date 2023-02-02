Parliament runs down the clock to amend the Electoral Act

Parliament is running the clock down to level the electoral playing field for political parties and independent candidates.

CAPE TOWN -

The National Assembly is chasing a second Constitutional Court deadline of February 28, for the law to permit independent candidates from standing in national and provincial elections to be changed.

Political parties still do not agree on how much support an independent candidate will need to run for a seat in the legislature.

This week, the Home Affairs committee deliberated on the latest round of public comment received to additional amendments proposed by the National Council of Provinces to the Electoral Act.

But they are still not unanimous on whether to lower the threshold of around 15,000 supporting signatures that will be required for an independent candidate to stand in an election.

Asked Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Liezl van der Merwe: "The question really then becomes what’s the difference between 15% and 20%? Should we not then go with a lower threshold in order to err on the side of caution?"

The Democratic Alliance's Adrian Roos agreed with the IFP that Parliament, rather than the minister, should appoint the independent panel that will consider broader electoral reform once the bill is passed.

"The portfolio committee should be playing a leading role in appointing this panel. We need to ensure that we have the right people for the role."

Members of Parliament said that they need more time to consult with their political parties.

They will return to the house on Tuesday for further debate.