Malema & Snyman firearm trial: Lawyers accuse magistrate of not being impartial

Malema and Snyman who are on trial for firearm-related charges said they want magistrate Twanett Olivier to be recused from the trial.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman said the magistrate presiding over their trial was not impartial.

They said magistrate Twanett Olivier attempted to help the state in its arguments.

The two accused are on trial for firearm-related charges.

Doubt over whether they would have a fair trial was the basis of the arguments made by Malema and his bodyguard, Snyman’s legal team in the East London Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They want magistrate Olivier recused from the trial.

"My Lady has directly attempted to help the State. You entered the arena, therefore, giving reasonable apprehension she won't be impartial," said advocate Shane Matthews who represents Snyman.

There was a short adjournment for the magistrate to deliberate over the arguments made.