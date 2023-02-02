KZN Police questioning witnesses about KwaMashu men's hostel shooting

Gunmen opened fire on the victims at a men’s hostel in the township on Wednesday where three people died on the scene, while the fourth victim succumbed to gunshot wounds later on.

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday said detectives were questioning witnesses following Wednesday's shooting in the township of KwaMashu that claimed the lives of four people.

It was understood that gunmen opened fire on the victims at a KwaMashu men’s hostel.

Three people died on the scene, while the fourth victim succumbed to gunshot wounds later on.

No arrests were made, but police said they were following up on several leads.

“Our investigators are on the ground are tracking and tracing the suspects and searching for possible leads that could lead us to the whereabouts of the suspects. We are hopeful we will make a breakthrough because we are talking to several people who have witnessed the tragedy.”