‘Keep fighting Mark’: Social media sends well wishes as radio host resumes chemo

Much loved media personality Mark Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February 2022.

Media personality Mark Pilgrim. Picture: Instagram
02 February 2023 17:18

Cape Town – Popular radio and television host Mark Pilgrim has provided an update on his health a week after resuming chemotherapy.

“A lot of sleeping the last few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s just been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shriveled pea,” he posted on social media.

In February 2022, the 53-year-old shared that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Four months later it spread to his femur and the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

This is not the first time Pilgrim had to fight cancer.

In 1988, he was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer that spread to his lungs and kidneys.

He was declared in remission after nine months of chemotherapy.

Pilgrim is consistent in providing updates on his social media platforms about his health as he continues to set his sights on recovering.

Social media has been flooded with messages of love and well wishes since the start of his journey.

