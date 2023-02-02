‘Keep fighting Mark’: Social media sends well wishes as radio host resumes chemo

Much loved media personality Mark Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February 2022.

Cape Town – Popular radio and television host Mark Pilgrim has provided an update on his health a week after resuming chemotherapy.

“A lot of sleeping the last few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s just been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shriveled pea,” he posted on social media.

A lot of sleeping the last few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s just been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shriveled pea. 😳🥴. pic.twitter.com/Lb6fsxXFpG ' Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) February 2, 2023

In February 2022, the 53-year-old shared that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Four months later it spread to his femur and the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. It’s a journey. It’s not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever pic.twitter.com/aIb5PaBkSq ' Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) January 24, 2023

This is not the first time Pilgrim had to fight cancer.

In 1988, he was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer that spread to his lungs and kidneys.

He was declared in remission after nine months of chemotherapy.

Just to keep it real. I smile a lot in pics, but there’s also moments after heavy coughing or vomiting that I’m exhausted and need a moment to catch my breath. It’s about acknowledging those moments… and then standing up again. #dontstopbelieving pic.twitter.com/kTJLx4A72j ' Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) January 8, 2023

Pilgrim is consistent in providing updates on his social media platforms about his health as he continues to set his sights on recovering.

Social media has been flooded with messages of love and well wishes since the start of his journey.

I hope it's evident just how many people are in your corner sending you love and strength. Keep fighting Mark! We're all rooting for you 🙌🏾🙏🏾 ' Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) February 2, 2023

Sending you and your family so much love Mark. And I’m one of many, many people who rooting for you, praying for you and holding you in hope. ❤️ ' Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 2, 2023

C'mon Marky Mark. You've got so many people rooting for you. #DontStopBelieving ♥️♥️♥️ ' Lynne O'Connor (@LynneOConnorSA) February 2, 2023

I hate that you have to fight in the first place & I hope the outpouring of love from all of us who’re so moved by your experience offers you comfort🫶🏽 ' Seema Diahnan (@Seemagnificent) February 2, 2023

We'll take shriveled pea... praying for strength and healing 🙏 ' Irma G (@IrmaG) February 2, 2023