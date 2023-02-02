Karpowership deal won’t stop load shedding, says Outa

Outa is taking the energy regulator Nersa to court over licences granted to the Turkish company, which wants to use a power ship to add 1,200 megawatts of electricity to the grid.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) said a Karpowership deal was not suitable for South Africa, and was not a plug-and-play solution.

Outa is taking the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to court over licences granted to the Turkish company, which wants to use a power ship to add electricity to the grid.

It wants to force the regulator to provide a complete record of its decisions to award generation licences to the company.

Outa's challenge is the latest of multiple legal battles against the company which was granted permission to supply 1,200 megawatts in 2021.

Executive director at Outa, Advocate Stefanie Fick, said this would not help the current situation.

“Talking about 1,200 megawatts, that will maybe change a stage of load shedding. Karpowership is not the solution to the big energy crisis.”

She said there were also questions about why there was a proposed 20-year deal.

“We will keep a hawk-eye on the process, because the deal at the end of the day is not in the best interest of South Africa.”