Joburg Roads Agency begins R3m project to resurface Soweto highway

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency was expected to begin a R3 million project to resurface the Sowetan highway on Tuesday

This is part of a 100-million-rand road upgrade project for the city.

The resurfacing would be conducted on sections of the highway between the FNB stadium and the M1 bridge in Booysens.

JRA said motorists using the highway could expect minimal delays as a single lane will remain open during the roadworks.

“As from the second of February until the 15th of February motorists are advised that between 9 am and 3pm sections along the Soweto Highway travelling northbound will be temporarily closed, some of the lanes will be closed,” said Bertha Peter-Scheepers, JRA spokesperson.