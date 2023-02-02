Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad announces members of mayoral committee

The City of Johannesburg council has new leadership following the ousting of forme Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad on Thursday announced his mayoral committee.

The last committee left office after the Democratic Alliance's Mpho Phalatse was ousted through a no-confidence vote last week.

The new mayoral committee consists of five African National Congress (ANC) councillors and a councillor each from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the African Transformation Movement and the Patriotic Alliance.

Amad is expected to announce two more members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) on Friday.

Former Joburg mayor and ANC caucus leader Dada Morero - whose time in office was short-lived – has been appointed as finance MMC.

His party members - Loyiso Masuku, Jack Sekwaila, Eunice Mgina, Nomoya Mnisi and Anthea Leitch have also made it to the mayoral committee.

Meanwhile - the EFF's caucus leader - Sepetlele Raseruthe - has been appointed MMC for Public Safety.

The African Transformation Movement’s Lubabalo Magwentshu who was at the forefront of Phalatse’s ousting is the new MMC for community development.