IFFHS names Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Best Women’s Club in Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have been named the Best Women’s Club in Africa by the International Federation of Football and Statistics (IFFHS) for 2022.

The ranking was based on the performance of clubs in international and national tournaments within the last 12 months.

"We are very excited to have been named the top club in Africa and this is a testament to the sheer commitment of the players and technical team. Our collective performance across the three competitions we participated in last year was crucial to this decision," said coach Jerry ‘Kappa’ Tshabalala in a statement.

The Brazilians were named Africa's leading women’s club ahead of Morocco’s AS FAR and Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens.

"This award serves as an external recognition and validation of the hard work and dedication of everyone associated with Mamelodi Sundowns. Nevertheless, we will not be dwelling too much on this award because we have another opportunity this year to surpass our achievements from 2022," continued Tshabalala.

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Tanzania’s Simba Queens completed the top five. South Africa’s University of Western Cape and the Tshwane University of Technology ladies were placed in the seventh and ninth places respectively.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies clinched their third consecutive Hollywoodbets Super League last season, racking up a staggering 27 wins out of 30 games, scoring 126 goals and conceding just 13 times. The league champions also accrued a mammoth goal difference of +113.

Banyana Ba Style finished as runners-up in the CAF Women’s Champions League and COSAFA regional qualifiers to AS FAR and Zambia’s Green Buffaloes respectively.

"Overall, Sundowns Ladies scored 147 goals across all competitions in 2022."

