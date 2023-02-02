'I've cried my eyes out': Missy Elliott on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Missy Elliott has become the first woman hip-hop artist nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

CAPE TOWN – Missy Elliott has become the first woman hip-hop artist nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The multi-Grammy award winner said on social media she was humbled and grateful.

“I’ve cried my eyes out. I’ve always dreamed big, but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed."

I’ve cried my eyes out😭 I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here to please vote https://t.co/xmHt8iCIuU pic.twitter.com/jawsGKENhZ ' Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2023

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates,” said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairperson, John Sykes.

To qualify for this prestigious accolade, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of their nomination.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2023 Nominees. The Official Fan Vote is now open: https://t.co/TjN3wayVYy pic.twitter.com/Tmsfedhd94 ' Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 1, 2023

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps,” Sykes explained.

The final decision will be made by an international voting body consisting of at least 1 000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry.

Fans of the nominees will also get an opportunity to vote and have until April to do so.

Votes from the top five artists selected by the public will be added to the judges' scores to determine the inductees - who will be announced in May.