Gauteng tiger diaries: Edenvale SPCA obtains search warrants from police

The animal welfare organisation said the security company that allegedly found and sedated the tiger was not authorised or qualified to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - The Edenvale Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) obtained search warrants for several properties to try and locate a tiger seen in the area earlier this week.

The local SPCA was flooded with calls about sightings of a tiger roaming the streets in Eastleigh.

A security company later reported that it sedated and sent the tiger to a sanctuary, but declined to give details.

The animal welfare organisation said it was in the dark since the nine-month-old tiger was allegedly caught by S.W.A.T SOS 24/7 on Monday.

READ: GAUTENG AGRICULTURE DEPT MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR 2ND ESCAPED TIGER - NSPCA

READ: GAUTENG TIGER DIARIES: GLOBAL ANIMAL WELFARE GROUP WANTS BAN ON BIG CATS AS PETS

The SPCA expressed its concern over reports that the private security company sedated the tiger when it was not authorised or qualified to do so.

It since obtained warrants to search the Illiondale area, starting with home of the security company owner.

It was suspected that the tiger might be kept on the premises. However, nothing was found.

The local SPCA was being accompanied by its national and Sandton branches for the property searches on Thursday.