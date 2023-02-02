Eskom hopeful it will be ease load shedding to stage 3 over weekend

The power utility on Thursday updated the media on its system challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is hopeful that load shedding might drop to stage 3 over the weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, the power utility hosted a press briefing to provide an update on the current system challenges.

READ: Power alert: SA plunged into stage 5 load shedding until further notice

This comes after load shedding was, once again, on Tuesday ramped to stage 6 for the fourth time since September before being dropped back down to stage 5 on Wednesday.

Eskom’s head of generation Thomas Conradie said load shedding should decrease further to stage 4 on Friday and then hopefully to stage 3.

"As we foresee then for tomorrow we will revert to stage 4 load shedding and hopefully by Saturday to stage 3. We will then assess the situation again to see units that have returned in order to look at next week’s outlook in terms of load shedding requirements and capacity availability."

Conradie said that the power utility is still sitting with high levels of unreliability and unpredictability when it comes to breakdowns.

READ: Eskom considers permanent load shedding for next 2 years

He added that they need to continue focusing on protecting the reserves and they’re carefully managing the diesel levels on the open-cycle gas turbines

"We need to also take care that the dam levels at the pump storage stay at adequate levels in order to protect the emergency reserves. So we’ll continue to operate in that fashion, also dispatching diesel when required in order to keep the grid stable."