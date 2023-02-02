Ener-G-Africa launches women-led solar panel assembly plant in Cape Town

Through the production plant, small solar panels will be available to low-income households across sub-Saharan Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s commitment to a green economy has seen a multi-million-rand boost for the local production of solar panels.

Ener-G-Africa, a company geared towards the production and manufacturing of clean energy products, on Thursday launched its new 15 megawatts per annum solar panel assembly plant at its Cape Town headquarters.

The production plant has been established with the aim of making smaller solar panels available to low-income households across sub-Saharan Africa.

Ener-G-Africa’s CEO Andre Moolman said the R20 million facility offers 53 people jobs and would operate 24 hours a day, five days a week.

“We also source a lot of components locally, including the aluminium frames... the wiring, the junction boxes, adhesives, and packaging.”

The production manager at the plant, Rene Salmon, celebrated the skills boost for local communities.

“It’s looking bright for females of colour; you see the actual thing is that I’ve never been exposed to it.”

Besides the domestic market, these solar panels will also be made available in countries including Zimbabwe, Kenya, Rwanda and Malawi.