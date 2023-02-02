Ekurhuleni council meeting marred by disruption amid chief whip resignation

Council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigned on Wednesday, while a motion of no-confidence in speaker Raymond Dhlamini was expected during Thursday's meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni council was set for a tough sitting on Thursday afternoon amid political tensions.

This came after two resignations were confirmed on Thursday morning, of council chief whip Khetha Shandu and ward councillor Pieter Henning.

Insiders believed more resignations were in the pipeline.

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell was said to be worried that the instability in the council had crippled service delivery.

The meeting at the Germiston Civic Centre stalled after speaker Raymond Dhlamini requested a short adjournment.

Dhlamini had only confirmed the resignation of council chief whip Khetha Shandu when he called for a break.

It was unclear what sparked the disruption.

While the council was set to sit for the mid-year budget and performance assessment report, proceedings were expected to be marred by a vote of no-confidence in Dhlamini.

A coalition of smaller parties wanted him out, citing the poor state of the municipality.

Shandu’s head was also on the chopping block before his resignation.