Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigns

Shandu was facing a motion of no confidence, which Eyewitness News understands is still on the council’s meeting agenda.

JOHANNESBURG – A City of Ekurhuleni council sitting is planned for Thursday afternoon following the resignation of chief whip Khetha Shandu.

Shandu said on Wednesday his resignation would be effective immediately.

He was facing a motion of no confidence, which Eyewitness News understands is still on the council’s meeting agenda.

A ward councillor in the region, Pieter Henning, also resigned this week.

“It has been a very hard decision and it took me months to make this final decision,” Henning said on Monday.

He committed to fulfilling his duties as ward councillor and oversight chairperson until 28 February.