DA leadership to meet over party's loss of control in Joburg

The Democratic Alliance believes that its ousted Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse should be allowed to express her concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders at the national level and in Gauteng will on Thursday afternoon meet with its City of Johannesburg caucus to dissect last week’s events that saw it losing control of the metro.

A successful motion of no confidence against Dr Mpho Phalatse was passed through the efforts of the African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

This resulted in Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad – a member of one of the smaller parties – being elected as her replacement.

Phalatse also laid blame on her own party for failing to reach an agreement with the PA for their coalition government could continue.

Federal leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille are also expected to be in attendance.

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said they will hold an

It'll be an open discussion adding that Phalatse's recent views of the party's handling of the matter will not be cause for contention.

“If there are questions, they will be answered, and everybody can [put] on the table about what they feel.”

He added that there is “major concern about Mpho’s utterances, I think has got the right to say how she feels.

Phalatse said on Monday she would be contesting the DA’s federal leader position at the party’s conference in April.

Speaking to the media in Soweto she said she believed she had the necessary leadership skills for the position.