BRICS to heed Ramaphosa’s call to assist with load shedding crisis

Load shedding has affected economic growth, while causing growing frustrations for South Africans, but BRICS official Anil Sooklal assured discussions to assist were ongoing.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's official in charge of leading emerging market economies Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS), Anil Sooklal, says the regional bloc is expected to heed calls to help boost the country's response to the energy crisis.

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa made the call during the party's two-day Lekgotla earlier this week, where he called on BRICS allies to use their expertise to help address the crisis.

The country's rolling blackouts have stymied economic growth, while causing growing frustrations for residents.

Sooklal spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo on the sidelines of the first BRICS meeting in Limpopo on Wednesday.

"I’m sure the call from the ANC and from our president will be well-received, and we will see a positive response."

Sooklal said discussions were ongoing.

Energy experts have declared a global energy crisis amid growing insecurity in a number of countries around the world, including Britain.

The rolling blackouts in South Africa were also believed to have spooked investors as power cuts threatened industries.

Government was scrambling to cover Eskom's diesel costs as the power utility battled to keep the lights on.

BRICS, which represents five of the world's biggest emerging economies, said it would prioritise strengthening the post-COVID economic recovery and the just energy transition plan at this year's summit in South Africa later in the year.

