Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child murder.

CAPE TOWN - Police have now confirmed human remains found in an oil drum have been identified as that of 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk.

It has been a year since the teenager went missing in the Western Cape town of Klawer.

Parts of his body were found on the property of 56-year-old Daniel Smit, who was charged with the murder, in December, and were positively linked to the murder of Van Wyk.

It was initially alleged the 13-year-old was killed because he and a friend had taken mangoes off a tree in Smit's garden.

Two days later, parts of the boy's body were found in a drain on the accused's property.

The case against Smit has dragged on, with him waiting for a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital since April last year to undergo mental observation.

Initially, his lawyer stated the killing was not out of anger or racially motivated, but rather driven by the accused's history with murderous occult practices from a young age.

His lawyer claimed Smit learned to kill from an occult group in Sea Point at the age of 19.

A psychologist’s report stated that Smit had seen the two boys steal fruit from his garden and that he chased them in his vehicle after he was mocked.

The document further stated that Van Wyk was taken to the accused's house, where he was given bread and a cold drink before he had his neck broken.

The 13-year-old’s body was then placed in a freezer.

It also emerged that he later gave his 20-year-old daughter sleeping tablets so he could perform a pre-planned ritual that allegedly involved dismembering the teen's body and burning parts in his fireplace, while other remains were thrown into a septic tank later found by municipal workers.

