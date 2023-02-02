Alleged victim of child rape-accused Gerhard Ackerman to take the stand

The alleged victim was expected to testify in a closed session at the high court sitting at the Parlm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - After a week of high drama in the trial of Gerhard Ackerman - the man accused of running a child rape ring, one of his alleged victims was expected to take the stand on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the father of a 16-year-old, who was allegedly lured by Ackerman via Facebook, took to the stand.

The Free State man told the court that Ackerman offered his son a job at a massage parlour.

"[He told my son] that he's trying to give young people a life...to make a living and he's offering to teach them how to be a masseuse and he [my son] informed me that it is a legit business, It is on google and that there is no funny business like sexual contact and that.

"My son did inform me that after he came back that he had to massage the clients, he had to touch the clients, play with the clients and he had to let the clients touch him...do things to him that are sexually involved."

Ackerman's attorney Herman Albert claimed his client remained adamant that his massage business was innocent and above board.

"In fact my instruction from the accused is is that the masseurs were not allowed to engage in sexual conduct "

Ackerman faces 740 counts, including rape, human trafficking and the distribution of child pornography.

His business allegedly linked teens with adult men for massages that would later escalate to rape.

His co-accused, acting judge Paul Kennedy, died by suicide last year.

Ackerman has been charged with some of Kennedy's alleged crimes by the doctrine of common purpose.

NPA PROBING HOW ACKERMAN'S BAIL CONDITION WERE CHANGED

Ackerman's bail was revoked on Wednesday.

This followed an inquiry by the court into his disappearance and rearrest at the weekend.

On Saturday, the state secured an arrest warrant for Ackerman after officers could not find him at his declared place of residence.

The court established that his amended bail conditions did not confine him to Johannesburg, but Gauteng.

But considering other factors like testimony that he was planning to flee to the Western Cape or Botswana, and that he was looking for a firearm to take his own life, persuaded the court to revoke his bail.

Meanwhile, the NPA said it was investigating how a lower court managed to amend Ackerman's bail conditions without the prosecutor's knowledge.