3rd Floor Experience: Gina Mabasa reflects on musical journey as she turns 30

The soon-to-be 30-year-old will be accompanied by a live band as she performs old and new material at the show to be held at the South African State Theatre on 3 February.

JOHANNESBURG – Singer and actor Gina Mabasa will be reflecting on her life in a one-woman show, The 3rd Floor Experience.

The musician from Pretoria promises to take audiences through her journey of self-discovery, love for the arts, and navigating life as a queer black woman in South Africa.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old will be accompanied by a live band as she performs old and new material at the show to be held at the South African State Theatre on 3 February.

“Music takes me to my happiest place, and I am most happy when I’m on stage," Mabasa told Eyewitness News.

Have you secured tickets to see Gina Mabasa this Friday? If not, you can still get them at Webtickets, which is available at our theatre, PnP stores, and online here https://t.co/KAKQN9tZaB pic.twitter.com/TkQvqaRrSg ' SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) February 1, 2023

The independent artist admitted, however, that organising the show was a cumbersome task.

"This particular show showed me flames as this was the first time I organised a show, and still have to write music, but with help from various people, I managed," said Mabasa.

She remarked that going independent as an artist is not easy.

“Because you knock on doors that then get closed, and it makes you feel like you are not good enough. I’ve always lived my life according to people’s standards. It didn’t just happen overnight. It was a journey to get to where I am.”

READ:[ A star is reborn: The reinvention of Gina Mabasa](https://authoring.primedia.co.za/articles/465885/

Mabasa started singing in the church when she was about 12 years old.

She later joined the South African Music Award (Sama)-winning Tshwane Youth Gospel Choir in 2009.

In 2013, Mabasa was part of team North West in the South African version of the music show, Clash of the Choirs, mentored by music legend Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse.

She was also a choir member in South African Idols Season 9.

Starting off the Birthday morning with the sounds of Gina Mabasa



🎈🎊🎶🎂🎉 🎵🥂🍷🍾🍰🎁🎹



What do you think Lebo Mathosa would say?



🎶 PODCAST 👇🏽https://t.co/S40qJ5zdr1 pic.twitter.com/lUWSBH38PX ' Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) March 7, 2020

Mabasa, who studied music at the Vusi Mahlasela Foundation, with a focus on music theory and instrument (bass guitar) said that the industry was hard for artists.

"One needs connections, without them, you won't get gigs, and it's even harder to get signed by record labels, it's just really hard."

The singer classifies her music as modern African music and she says she writes according to what she feels at that moment.

“Someone will always relate to a certain song I perform. For example, Vuya, my upcoming single is about a woman who left her kids in the villages to live a city life. And in the song, the one left to take care of the kids is crying. I know someone will relate to this song, and I’m hoping it eases their heart,” said Mabasa.