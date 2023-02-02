10 killed in separate mass shootings in Eastern Cape

In the first incident in Bityi, unknown gunmen killed three three people, and in a village in Qunu, seven people were massacred.

CAPE TOWN - Ten people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in the Eastern Cape, police confirmed on Thursday.

Both incidents happened on Wednesday night, and it's not yet clear whether they are linked.

In the first incident in Bityi, unknown gunmen killed three three people.

In a village in Qunu, seven people were massacred.

"The motive for the two incidents is under investigation," said police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana.

"It is not yet established if there could be any links between the two incidents. Murder cases have been registered. No arrests have been made at this stage."

On Sunday night, two gunmen entered a house in the KwaZakhele township in Gqeberha and killed eight people.

Three others were wounded.

The deceased were gathered for a birthday party.