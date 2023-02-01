Zuma says his death in prison would cause 'unnecessary national stress'

The former president says that faced with the possibility that he could die while in prison, “it could never have been unreasonable for the (then) commissioner to have granted (him) medical parole."

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma says his death in prison would cause “unnecessary national stress".

This is in the papers now filed with the Constitutional Court, in Zuma's bid to intervene in the National Commissioner of Correctional Services' application for leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on his medical parole.

In December 2021, the Pretoria High Court ruled that former commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma from prison on medical parole was unlawful.

And in November, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld that ruling.

Now the current commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has turned to the country’s apex court to try and salvage his predecessor’s decision, and Zuma wants to join the case.

Zuma wants to be added as a second applicant in the commissioner’s application.

The former head of state says with the country gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic and people of his age and medical condition facing “certain death” at the time, that Fraser’s decision in fact should have been applauded for what Zuma calls “exemplary leadership".

He says his death in prison would cause “unnecessary national stress” for his family and “other sections of society" and he further says this should be prevented.

Zuma argues Fraser was preventing his death something, he’s grateful for and without which, he says, he may not be here today.