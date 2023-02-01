Water restrictions, power cuts leave Tshwane residents pleading for a reprieve

Rand Water’s restricted supply and a seemingly unending energy crisis left residents, facilities, and businesses in dire need of basic services.

PRETORIA - Residents in the City of Tshwane are pleading for clean running water and for the lights to stay on in their neighbourhoods.

The plea came as water levels at some of the largest reservoirs in the capital continued to decline.

Rand Water restricted supply after the recent heatwave and rampant power cuts wreaked havoc on its infrastructure.

This left a growing list of areas, including Mamelodi, Atteridgeville, Mooikloof, Centurion, and Mabopane, without water for over four days straight.

Residents, facilities, and businesses are in dire need of basic services.

‘WE’RE REALLY ON OUR OWN’

With the sun beating down their necks, parched residents of Atteridgeville said that the longer that their taps remained dry, the more their dignity, health and livelihoods suffered.

“When my child had diarrhoea, I struggled. If it’s not water, then it’s power – we’re really on our own,” said one resident.

The Kalafong Academic Hospital was the hardest hit by the overlapping water and power shortages.

One nurse, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, said that there were fears that the water cuts could lead to the spread of infections at the health facility.

“I can’t wash my hands, I can’t go to the toilet, I can’t even work.”

‘IT’S A DISASTER’

With no reprieve in sight, residents, and business owners in Soshanguve said they were bearing the brunt of a country in crisis.

The water shortage and electricity cuts was resulting in businesses being brought to the brink of collapse.

Molewa Butchery in Soshanguve, a family business, is one of the businesses being threatened by the ongoing power crisis.

When Eyewitness News visited the premises, premium cuts of meat were rotting in the fridge.

The owner couldn’t hide his frustration, saying the cost of diesel,alone could sink the business.

“For two days, we’re using around R1,500 for diesel.”

“It’s a disaster, especially for businesses like butcheries because people need fresh meat.”

Meanwhile, the water cuts meant hygiene was also a concern, meaning the respected business could become a health hazard.

“Anything that you’re touching inside needs water and we even got a ticket from them, metro police and all that, because, every day, when we open the shop, we need to clean first.”

