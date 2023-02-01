UWC says it won't accept late or walk-in applications for 2023

The university said it had received more applications than available spaces.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) said it wouldn't accept any late or walk-in applications for this academic year.

The institution said it received more than 100,000 applications from prospective first-year students, compared to the 4 500 spaces available, said UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder.

"In light of the number of applications exceeding the number of spaces, no late or walk-in applications will be accepted. Registration and curriculum advising are underway, and classes start on the 13th of February."

Meanwhile, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) said it had space only for just under 9 000 first-year students.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said they were currently processing applications from last year's matric students.

Kansley added they'd only consider late applications once that process is done.

"Hopeful applicants need to be cautious of particularly active scammers during this period, preying on vulnerable learners who are desperate to study in 2023. CPUT does not accept applications through third-party individuals, nor via sms or Whatsapp. Applications are all online through our official CPUT website."