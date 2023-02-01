Underperforming SOEs 'disastrous' and 'cancerous', say MPs

The Department of Public Enterprises briefed the oversight committee on audit findings of various entities which received a qualified audit opinions, where multiple issues were raised.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have called underperforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs) like Transnet and diamond company Alexkor “cancerous” and a disaster.

Members of the public works oversight committee also flagged beleaguered power utility Eskom’s R20 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The Department of Public Enterprises briefed the committee on audit findings of various entities which received a qualified audit opinion in the previous financial year.

Eskom also registered R67 billion in irregular expenditure.

State diamond dealer Alexkor on the other hand failed to submit annual financial statements as required by law.

"Alexkor is so vulnerable. If you were listening deputy minister and colleagues, Alexkor is a disaster," said Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Farhat Essack.

The African National Congress' (ANC) Thokozile Malinga said it looked as though all SOEs were failing.

"The only SOC that we thought was functioning was Transnet, Transnet was doing well. Then it was Safcol [South African Forestry Company]. Now all the SOEs are not functioning."

The department's deputy minister Phumulo Masualle said he noted the issues raised, and that those related to Alexkor and Eskom were receiving urgent attention.