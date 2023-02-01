Springbok 2023 fixture list announced

The reigning world champions will play 6 Test matches before they begin their title defence in France in September.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks’ fixture list for the 2023 international rugby season has been released.

The World Champions will potentially play 13 Test matches over the course of the year, which culminates in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris on 28 October.

The reigning world champions will play 6 Test matches – three in The Rugby Championship and three warm-up games – before they begin their title defence in France in September.

This year’s edition of The Rugby Championship has been shortened to accommodate the global showpiece.

The season will kick off against Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 8 July in the opening round of the southern hemisphere competition. The Boks travel to New Zealand to face the All Blacks on Saturday, 17 July, before returning to play Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg two weeks later, on Saturday, 29 July.

“These Rugby Championship matches are going to be crucial as we look to get our Rugby World Cup season off to a good start, and playing against New Zealand away and Australia and Argentina on the highveld will be ideal for our preparation,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

"All three sides will enter the international spectacle in France among a handful of teams that will be considered potential contenders for the title."

In August, the Boks will fine-tune their preparations when they play 3 warm up matches, against Los Pumas in Argentina on the 5th, Wales in Cardiff on the 19th, and a clash with the All Blacks at Twickenham in London on the 25th.

The Rugby World Cup begins in 219 days’ time, on 8 September, and South Africa will get their campaign under way two days later in a pool game against Scotland in Marseille.

The opener will be followed by matches against Romania in Bordeaux (17 September), Ireland in Paris (23 September), and Tonga in Marseille (1 October).

The knockout stage of the tournament begins with the quarterfinals being played on the weekend of 14 and 15 October, with the semi-finals on 20 and 21 October, and the final on Saturday, 28 October.

SPRINGBOK 2023 FIXTURES

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July – Springboks vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)



Saturday, 15 July – Springboks vs New Zealand (venue TBC)



Saturday, 29 July – Springboks vs Argentina (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)



RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August – Springboks v Argentina (venue TBC)



Saturday, 19 August – Springboks vs Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)



Friday, 25 August – SA vs New Zealand (Twickenham, London)



RWC pool fixtures: