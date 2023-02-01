Sisulu uninvolved in R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA Tourism, says dept

A statement released by the Department of Tourism slammed an article alleging Lindiwe Sisulu's involvement in the alleged proposal to sponsor the football club.

JOHANNESBURG - An article alleging a R1 billion bid to sponsor English football team Tottenham Hotspur is nothing more than an attempt to tarnish Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's image.

This was the stance taken in a statement released by the Department of Tourism (DoT) on Wednesday, after Daily Maverick's piece was published on Tuesday.

In the piece, Daily Maverick reports the DoT, through SA Tourism (SAT), was gearing up to sign off on a deal just short of R1 billion (£42.5-million) over a number of years to sponsor Spurs.

A source revealed to the publication the proposal dated back to 2017.

Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale hit out at the allegations, saying in a statement the article sought to "to drive a political agenda rather to inform the public truthfully in line with journalism ethos."

"The reporter falsely claims that Minister Sisulu is forcing SA Tourism to push the deal through before she is moved from Tourism portfolio."

Motale said the deal was "purely an SAT board matter", and as SAT was independent, Sisulu would not "interfere" with its decisions.

He added that the proposal dating back to 2017 was before Sisulu became tourism minister.

"Essentially, the SAT proposal is to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. It is non-binding. Such a proposal must still pass muster within the Tourism Ministry and is subject to the concurrence of National Treasury to conform to government prescripts."

Motale said Sisulu was still waiting for a report, and to be briefed by the SAT board.

According to Daily Maverick, Sisulu would meet with SAT acting CEO Themba Khumalo on Tuesday.

It was also reported that the deal was due to be sealed before a potential Cabinet reshuffle, and would be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address next week.