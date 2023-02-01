R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA tourism is irresponsible: Brand Africa

A news report says the Tourism Department is considering a R1 billion sponsorship deal with English football team Tottenham Hotspur.

JOHANNESBURG - After reports that the Department of Tourism was considering an almost R1 billion sponsorship deal with an English football team, Brand Africa's chairperson Thebe Ikalafeng told 702 that the department’s alleged proposal would be irresponsible at this time.

The Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday night that the department, through Brand South Africa, was proposing sponsoring London-based football club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Ikalafeng says the move could tarnish the country's reputation globally rather than attract more tourists to the country.

He adds that with high crime levels and regular power cuts, it may not be the right time for such a deal.

"They're going to come to South Africa, they're going to get robbed. They will come to South Africa, there will be load shedding, they will come to South Africa, and there will be crimes committed against them so what are we promoting?"

There have been mixed reactions to the story, with some members of the public saying it makes sense to sponsor a club that is seen by people from around the world due to the team and sport's popularity worldwide, as well as others saying it does not look good to spend that much money on a sponsorship when the country needs the money to deal with multiple crises in the country right now, despite it being already budgeted for.