Public Protector inquiry: Mkhwebane to call PP official who asked her to resign

Sphelo Samuel a whistleblower to Parliament, was the third witness before the inquiry last July, when the section 194 committee heard about his assault conviction involving Nchaupe Seabi.

CAPE TOWN - The public protector’s impeachment inquiry was expected to hear from a new witness on Wednesday - a complainant who alleged he was assaulted by a previous witness who worked in the public protector’s office.

Samuel was suspended from Public Protector's office in 2020 after asking Mkhwebane to resign in an email.

On Tuesday, the Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni wrapped up her testimony after two days, saying her South African counterpart's office was the best on the continent.

Fielding questions from MPs, Caroline Zulu-Sokoni sad it was too early to say whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry was a fair process.

"There are these little issues that have to be resolved to ensure the Public Protector feels she’s getting a fair process before this committee. but we will keep a watching brief on the proceedings going on here," she said.

Zulu-Sokoni said attempts to remove Mkhwebane should not be based on trumped-up charges.

"The charges being brought against the ombudsman must not be because the executive is unhappy with the ombudsman."

Zulu-Sokoni says the reason why mkhwebane has faced so many court challenges, is because of the binding nature of her findings.